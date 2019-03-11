Norwegian Air's income per passenger rose less than expected in Feb

OSLO, March 11 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air , which aims to turn around its loss-making operation, posted a smaller-than-expected rise in income per passenger in February, its traffic report showed on Monday.

Norwegian’s yield, a measure of revenue per passenger carried and kilometres flown, grew to 0.32 Norwegian crowns ($0.04) from 0.31 crowns a year earlier, while analysts in a Reuters poll expected an increase to 0.33 crowns.

The airline’s load factor, a measure of how many seats are sold on each flight, fell to 81.5 percent for the month, beating forecast of 80.6 percent but down from 84.3 percent a year earlier.