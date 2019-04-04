OSLO, April 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air’s income per passenger rose less than expected in March, while its aircraft filled up at a faster pace than analysts anticipated, the budget carrier’s traffic report showed on Thursday.

Norwegian’s yield, a measure of revenue per passenger carried and kilometres flown, rose to 0.33 Norwegian crowns ($0.0385) from 0.32 crowns in February, while analysts in a Reuters poll expected an increase to 0.34 crowns.

The airline’s load factor, showing how many seats are sold on each flight, stood at 85.4 percent for the month, beating forecast of 82.7 percent but was still down from 86.7 percent a year earlier.