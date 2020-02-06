Norwegian Air's January passenger income jumps

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air cut its capacity by a bigger-than-expected 29% in January from a year earlier, removing unprofitable routes while boosting its income from remaining flights, its traffic data showed on Wednesday.

The budget carrier’s yield - income per passenger carried and kilometre flown - jumped 15% to 0.40 Norwegian crown ($0.0435), beating a 0.37 crown forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 9.1879 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)