UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air flies fewer passengers in June due to Boeing MAX grounding

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - Passenger numbers at Norwegian Air fell 1% year-on-year in June as the budget airline took another hit from the ongoing grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX planes.

More than 300 MAX jets have been grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes killed a total of almost 350 people. Some airlines now expect the plane to remain out of action until the end of 2019. Norwegian operates 18 of the aircraft.

“The total number of passengers declined slightly in June, due to the grounding of 18 Boeing 737 MAX and less charter capacity,” Europe’s third-largest budget carrier by passengers flown said on Thursday.

Still, its yield, reflecting revenue per passenger carried and kilometre flown, rose to 0.45 Norwegian crown from 0.42 crown a year earlier, just ahead of the 0.44 forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Norwegian Air shares were up 4.8% in early trade, outperforming an Oslo benchmark index up 0.2%.

Capacity growth (ASK) rose 5%, slower than the 8.3% expected by analysts. The airline’s load factor, which measures how well it filled its planes, rose to 91.5% from 90.5% and topped the 90.7% expected by analysts.