UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air's income per passenger rose less than expected in March

OSLO, April 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air’s income per passenger rose less than expected in March, while its aircraft filled up at a faster pace than analysts anticipated, the budget carrier’s traffic report showed on Thursday.

Norwegian’s yield, a measure of revenue per passenger carried and kilometres flown, rose to 0.33 Norwegian crowns ($0.0385) from 0.32 crowns in February, while analysts in a Reuters poll expected an increase to 0.34 crowns.

The airline’s load factor, showing how many seats are sold on each flight, stood at 85.4 percent for the month, beating forecast of 82.7 percent but was still down from 86.7 percent a year earlier.

Norwegian has curbed its rapid growth this year to focus instead on cutting costs and turning a profit amid stiff competition, while also raising 3 billion crowns ($349.71 million) from shareholders to boost its balance sheet.

Its capacity expansion, as measured by available seat kilometres (ASK), peaked at 51 percent growth year-on-year last June and has since declined, hitting 11 percent in March, lower than the 12.4 percent that analysts forecast.

The grounding last month of the company’s eighteen Boeing 737 MAX jets has forced it to lease other aircraft as the peak summer season nears, further complicating its drive for profitability.

“We have had some productive meetings with Boeing where we have discussed how we can manoeuver (sic) through the difficulties the MAX situation is causing Norwegian,” Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos said in a statement.