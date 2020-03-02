Norwegian Air was largest foreign carrier in New York in 2019

OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air carried more passengers to and from New York City than any other foreign airline in 2019, the company said in a statement on Monday, citing data from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

For the full year, Norwegian handled 2,057,284 customers in New York City, making it the eighth largest airline serving the city - behind seven U.S. carriers but ahead of ninth-ranked Air Canada and tenth-ranked British Airways, it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)