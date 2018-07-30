FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 12:13 PM / in 3 hours

Norwegian Air applies for Brazil traffic rights

Ole Petter Skonnord

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 30 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air has applied for traffic rights in Brazil with a view to possible flights from London, spokesman Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen said on Monday.

“We are looking at Brazil as a very interesting market, especially from London, where prices are high and there’s little competition, so we believe it’s a market with a big potential,” he said.

“Now its up to Brazilian authorities to decide. We are looking at opportunities to start up in 2019,” he said, adding that Norwegian would probably offer several flights per week.

Norwegian Air applied for the rights via its UK subsidiary.

Additional reporting Ole Petter Skonnord; editing by Jason Neely

