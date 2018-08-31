FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Norwegian Finans Holding executives sold 119,520 shares

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Norwegian Finans Holding:

* CIO Merete Gillund, has on August 30 sold 65,000 shares in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA at NOK 108.98 per share. Gillund controls 463,474 shares after the sale

* COO Tore Andresen, has on August 30 sold 54,520 shares in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA at NOK 109.07 per share. Andresen controls 1,060,705 shares after the sale

* CEO’s comment: Senior employees have throughout the banks’ history received variable remuneration, in whole or in part, in the form of bonus shares. Over time, employees who have accumulated large shareholdings will have a natural need to re-distribute wealth through the sale of the company’s shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)

