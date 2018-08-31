Norwegian Finans Holding executives sold 119,520 shares

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Norwegian Finans Holding:

* CIO Merete Gillund, has on August 30 sold 65,000 shares in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA at NOK 108.98 per share. Gillund controls 463,474 shares after the sale

* COO Tore Andresen, has on August 30 sold 54,520 shares in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA at NOK 109.07 per share. Andresen controls 1,060,705 shares after the sale

* CEO's comment: Senior employees have throughout the banks' history received variable remuneration, in whole or in part, in the form of bonus shares. Over time, employees who have accumulated large shareholdings will have a natural need to re-distribute wealth through the sale of the company's shares