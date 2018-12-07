Norwegian Finance plans European banking operation

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian Finance Holding (NOFI) , which is part owned by Norwegian Air, plans to launch banking services in Europe outside of the Nordic region, it said on Friday.

NOFI said it has set up a European banking operation jointly with HBK Holding, the investment firm controlled by Norwegian Air Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos, and it will apply for a banking licence in Ireland.

The banking services operation is registered in Ireland and called Lilienthal Finance Limited, it said.

Norwegian Air is NOFI’s biggest shareholder with a 16.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton)