Financials
December 7, 2018 / 9:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norwegian Finance plans European banking operation

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian Finance Holding (NOFI) , which is part owned by Norwegian Air, plans to launch banking services in Europe outside of the Nordic region, it said on Friday.

NOFI said it has set up a European banking operation jointly with HBK Holding, the investment firm controlled by Norwegian Air Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos, and it will apply for a banking licence in Ireland.

The banking services operation is registered in Ireland and called Lilienthal Finance Limited, it said.

Norwegian Air is NOFI’s biggest shareholder with a 16.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.