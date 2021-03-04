Sweden's Nordax bids $2.1 bln for Norwegian Finans Holding

OSLO/STOCKHOLM, March 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Nordax Bank offered on Thursday to buy Oslo-listed Norwegian Finans Holding in a cash transaction valued at 17.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.10 billion).

The price of 95 Norwegian crowns per share represented a premium of 16.5% over Wednesday’s close, Nordax said in a statement. ($1 = 8.4887 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Helena Soderpalm in Stockholm, editing by Gwladys Fouche)