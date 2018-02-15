FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 15, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Norwegian Air chairman resigns as chair of Bank Norwegian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The chairman of Norwegian Air Shuttle is resigning as chairman of Bank Norwegian and Norwegian Finans Holding to avoid the impression that Norwegian Air holds decisive influence over them, he said on Thursday.

This is “to avoid doubt being sown about my chairmanship in Norwegian Finans Holding causing Norwegian Air Shuttle to have a a decisive influence over Norwegian Finans Holding,” Bjoern Kise said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Norwegian Air Shuttle holds a 16.40-percent stake in Norwegian Finans Holding, which in turn is the company controlling Bank Norwegian. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.