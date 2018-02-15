Norwegian Air chairman resigns as chair of Bank Norwegian

OSLO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The chairman of Norwegian Air Shuttle is resigning as chairman of Bank Norwegian and Norwegian Finans Holding to avoid the impression that Norwegian Air holds decisive influence over them, he said on Thursday.

This is “to avoid doubt being sown about my chairmanship in Norwegian Finans Holding causing Norwegian Air Shuttle to have a a decisive influence over Norwegian Finans Holding,” Bjoern Kise said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Norwegian Air Shuttle holds a 16.40-percent stake in Norwegian Finans Holding, which in turn is the company controlling Bank Norwegian. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)