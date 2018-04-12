FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 9:49 AM / in 3 hours

BA-owner IAG says considering making offer for Norwegian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG said on Thursday it is considering making an offer for low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle.

IAG said that it has acquired a 4.61 percent stake in Norwegian and that it planned to start talks with the airline which included the possibility of a full offer for the company being made.

“IAG confirms that no such discussions have taken place to date, that it has taken no decision to make an offer at this time and that there is no certainty that any such decision will be made,” IAG said in its statement.

Norwegian declined to comment. Its shares were halted by the Oslo bourse.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

