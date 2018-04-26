FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
April 26, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norwegian Air CEO says airlines, others show interest after IAG approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has received interest in the firm from multiple companies after British Airways-owner IAG recently said it may want to buy the budget carrier, Chief Executive and founder Bjoern Kjos told Reuters on Thursday.

“What I can say is that these are very serious players and that the board is handling it. When I say serious players, the most obvious thing to think of is airlines,” Kjos said.

“But there could also be others, as we’ve had multiple players showing interest. They are very serious players,” he added.

Kjos also told reporters he would prefer not to sell his stake until the company’s intercontinental business has demonstrated its potential, while adding that he was unlikely to block a sale if the board were to “strongly recommend” a bid. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.