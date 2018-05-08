FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norwegian Air says takeover interest validates business model

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air remains confident of its business model, its CEO told shareholders on Tuesday, less than a week after the company said it had rejected two takeover proposals from British Airways-owner IAG.

London-listed IAG last month took a 4.6-percent stake in the airline, which in turn triggered interest from other suitors, according to earlier statements from Norwegian’s board.

“Acquisition interest from several parties confirms the sustainability of the business model,” Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Adrian Croft)

