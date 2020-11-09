Norway government says will not give more support to Norwegian Air

OSLO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will not provide additional financial support for Norwegian Air , which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement on Monday.

Norwegian Air, which has grounded most of its fleet due to the pandemic, has said it needs to secure new funding in order to stay in business beyond the first quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Christian Schmollinger)