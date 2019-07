OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - Bjoern Kjos stepped down on Thursday as chief executive of Norwegian Air, the airline said on Thursday.

He will will continue in a new role as an adviser to the company’s chairman, the company added.

Chief Financial Officer Geir Karlsen will act as interim CEO, while the company recruits a permanent, new CEO. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)