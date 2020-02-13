Boeing's MAX delivery schedule to Norwegian "unrealistic" -CFO

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Boeing’s plan to deliver 16 MAX aircraft this year to Norwegian Air is “unrealistic”, the airline’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

“It is unrealistic but this is what Boeing has in its delivery schedule,” Geir Karlsen told analysts and media on Thursday after presenting the firm’s fourth-quarter results.

He added that Norwegian Air had found a solution with engine-maker Rolls-Royce regarding compensation for problems with the engines on its 787 Dreamliners. It was not a “fantastic solution” but “one we can live with”, he said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)