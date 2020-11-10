Norwegian Air says it could run out of cash in early 2021

OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Pandemic-hit Norwegian Air could run out of cash in the first quarter of 2021 unless it secures fresh funding, the budget carrier said while reporting third-quarter results on Tuesday.

The airline’s cash and cash equivalents stood at 3.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($376.4 million) at the end of September, down from 4.98 billion crowns at the end of June. ($1 = 9.0323 Norwegian crowns)