Portugal's NOS third-quarter profit falls 8%, new customers added

LISBON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Portuguese telecoms firm NOS posted on Wednesday a 7.9% drop in third-quarter net profit to 44.1 million euros ($52 million), but its customer numbers rose in what the company saw as a sign of recovery after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NOS, which also has a media business that includes cinemas, said its consolidated revenues fell 6.4% to 346.9 million euros in July-September from a year ago, while its telecoms revenues dropped only 1.4% to 342.7 million euros.

It captured 163,000 new mobile telecoms customers compared to a year ago, totalling 4.97 million at the end of September 2020, and its revenue generating units - either individuals or businesses - rose by 272,000 to 9.88 million, the company said.