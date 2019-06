June 24 (Reuters) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc said on Monday it started a strategic review of the business, which could include a potential sale of the Kazakhstan-focussed oil firm.

Nostrum, engaged in production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin, said it had not yet received any bids for the company. (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)