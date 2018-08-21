FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nostrum's H1 revenue drops on Kazakhstan production woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc’s first-half revenue dropped 8.8 percent due to production troubles at two of its wells and delays at its gas treatment plant in Kazakhstan, the company said on Tuesday.

The Kazakhstan-focused producer’s revenue fell to $191.5 million in six months ended June 30, from $210.0 million a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $113.2 million in the first half from $120.6 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

