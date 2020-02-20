IN BRIEF: Insurer could still be on hook for judgment against lawyer – 5th Circuit

An attorney fulfilled her obligation to report a claim to her malpractice insurer by disclosing its existence on her renewal form, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday, reversing a win for Landmark Insurance Company.

Gaylene Lonergan and the Dallas, Texas-based Lonergan Law Firm were sued for negligence and breach of contract in state court in July 2015 by a group of real estate investors who alleged that she mishandled an escrow account and committed errors in preparing and notarizing documents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/38JmfCA