SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Notre Dame Intermedica Participações SA said on Wednesday in a securities filing that it acquired smaller rival Green Line Group.

Intermedica, which raised $790 million in an initial public offering in April, said it valued Green Line at 1.2 billion reais ($289.6 million). ($1 = 4.1435 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Peter Cooney)