UPDATE 1-Brazil's Intermedica to buy rival healthcare provider Green Line -filing

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Notre Dame Intermedica Participações SA said on Wednesday in a securities filing that it intends to acquire smaller rival Green Line Group.

Intermedica, which raised $790 million in an initial public offering in April, said it valued Green Line at 1.2 billion reais ($289.6 million), including debt.

Green Line owns a medical lab unit, two hospitals and health insurance operations with 464,000 clients in Brazil’s richest state, Sao Paulo, according to the filing. The company has 1 billion reais ($241.3 million) in annual revenue.

