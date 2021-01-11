Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brazil's Hapvida still interested in acquisitions after deal with Intermedica

By Reuters Staff

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida SA would remain interested in acquiring “high quality assets” after a potential tie-up with its rival Notre Dame Intermedica, its CEO Jorge Pinheiro told analysts on Monday.

On Friday, Hapvida offered to buy Intermedica in a all-shares deal, valuing it at 49 billion reais ($8.94 billion), creating a healthcare giant. Intermedica said it will analyze the offer.

$1 = 5.4790 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, writing by Carolina Mandl

