Brazil's Hapvida still interested in acquisitions after deal with Intermedica

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida SA would remain interested in acquiring “high quality assets” after a potential tie-up with its rival Notre Dame Intermedica, its CEO Jorge Pinheiro told analysts on Monday.

On Friday, Hapvida offered to buy Intermedica in a all-shares deal, valuing it at 49 billion reais ($8.94 billion), creating a healthcare giant. Intermedica said it will analyze the offer.