SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Notre Dame Intermedica Participações SA priced its follow-on offering at 26 reais per share, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Intermedica raised 312 million reais ($80.66 million) by selling new shares, while its shareholders raised another 2.4 billion reais, according to the filing. ($1 = 3.8682 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)