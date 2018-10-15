Slovenia to list up to 75 pct of Nova Ljubljanska Banka

(Updates with details)

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Slovenia will sell up to 75 percent of its largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), listing shares on the London and Ljubljana stock exchanges, NLB and the country’s privatisation coordinator Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Monday.

Slovenia committed to sell 75 percent of state-owned NLB in exchange for the European Commission’s approval of state aid to the bank in 2013. The government plans to retain 25 percent of the bank, to maintain a say in key business decisions.

NLB and SDH said in a joint statement that at least 50 percent of NLB shares will be floated. Ten percent of those will be offered to individual investors in Slovenia and 90 percent to institutional investors.

Full details of the offer will be published on or around October 26, they added.

The London branch of Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan Securities Plc will be joint bookrunners.

“NLB has showcased a strong track record of performance in the past years and it is expected it will continue to demonstrate strong value creation for its stakeholders in its next stage as a privatised company,” head of the SDH Lidia Glavina said.

While actual shares will be listed in Ljubljana, the London listing will consist of global depository receipts (GDR) representing NLB shares, the statement said.

According to local media, including daily newspaper Finance and national public broadcaster Radio Slovenija, the share price will be determined on Nov. 8 or 9, with the government looking to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion) from the sale.