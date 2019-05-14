Novartis defeats challenge to validity of Afinitor patent

Novartis scored a win in litigation over one of the patents underlying its cancer treatment Afinitor, as a federal appeals court on Monday rejected arguments by the would-be maker of a generic version that the patent is invalid.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld claims 1-3 of a Novartis patent on the use of everolimus, the active ingredient in Afinitor, to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The decision affirms a December 2017 ruling against New Jersey-based West-Ward Pharmaceuticals, which has been known as Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA since last June.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WDFLKM