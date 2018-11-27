Alcon sees dividend from 2020, focuses on bolt-on acquisitions

ZURICH, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Novartis’s Alcon eyecare unit, which is being spun off to shareholders in 2019, plans to pay a dividend in 2020 and will focus on “bolt-on” acquisitions to help boost operating margins to the mid-20 percent range, from the high-teens now.

Alcon, which made the announcement on Tuesday ahead of an investor day in New York, is being jettisoned from Novartis’s portfolio as Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan focuses on new drugs, not the surgical devices and contact lenses that Alcon makes.