FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 29, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Novartis eye care unit Alcon withdraws glaucoma stent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Novartis eye care unit Alcon is voluntarily withdrawing its CyPass Micro-Stent after follow-up clinical data showed patients using the product experienced statistically significant endothelial cell loss compared with those who underwent cataract surgery alone.

Alcon, which the Swiss drugmaker plans to spin off to shareholders early next year, advised surgeons treating glaucoma patients to stop implanting the stents immediately, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the CyPass Micro-Stent in July 2016 for use in conjunction with cataract surgery in adult patients with mild-to-moderate primary open-angle glaucoma. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.