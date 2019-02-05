Novartis's Alcon eye-care unit to enter Swiss index after spin off

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Alcon, the eye care business being spun-off by Novartis, will be included in the Swiss Market Index of Switzerland’s 20 largest listed companies, market operator SIX said on Tuesday.

Information about any other changes to SMI and Switzerland’s other indexes will be released later, the bourse said.

Novartis last year announced the spin off of Alcon to the Basel drugmaker’s shareholders in the first half of this year.

Bank Vontobel analysts have said Alcon could be worth between $15 billion and $23 billion, adding its ongoing recovery would influence the final price. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Edmund Blair)