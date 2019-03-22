REFILE-Novartis says listing of Alcon eye care business expected on April 9

(Fixes dropped letter in headline)

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Alcon, the eye care business being spun-off by Novartis, are expected to start trading on April 9 on the Swiss Market and the New York Stock Exchange, Novartis said on Friday.

“Alcon obtained approval for listing on SIX Swiss Exchange and New York Stock Exchange,” Novartis said in a statement, adding that Alcon would enter the SMI, Switzerlands blue-chip stock index, on its first trading day.

Novartis added Alcon had secured debt financing of $3.5 billion, adding that Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS AG were advising Novartis on the transaction. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)