UPDATE 1-Novartis pulls glaucoma stent, says won't hit Alcon spin-off

* Novartis to surgeons: Stop using device

* 5-year follow-up data showed cell loss in patients

* Novartis says will not affect Alcon spin-off plans in 2019 (Adds details from statement)

By John Miller

ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Novartis eye care unit Alcon is withdrawing a surgical stent after clinical data showed loss of cells that aid vision function, but the Swiss drugmaker said the move would not affect plans to spin off the unit next year.

As part of its voluntary withdrawal of the CyPass Micro-Stent, Alcon advised surgeons treating glaucoma patients to stop implanting the stents immediately, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Alcon eye care unit has highlighted the stent’s contribution to a recovery in sales. In the second quarter, Novartis said double-digit percentage growth of implantables including the CyPass stent helped drive an 8 percent surge in revenue from its surgical devices to $1.03 billion.

But a company spokesman said on Wednesday that CyPass sales were “immaterial” to Alcon’s total sales of $3.6 billion in the first half, and there would be no change to guidance for mid-single-digit percentage sales growth in constant currencies at Alcon this year.

The spokesman said the withdrawal would not have an impact on Alcon’s plans for a spin-off in the first half of 2019.

The stent was designed to reduce pressure in the eye.

Based on two years of clinical data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the CyPass Micro-Stent in July 2016 for use in conjunction with cataract surgery in adult patients with mild-to-moderate primary open-angle glaucoma.

But five-year post-surgery data showed patients experienced statistically significant endothelial cell loss compared to the group who underwent cataract surgery alone.

Endothelial cells are believed to help maintain visual function.

“We believe that withdrawing the CyPass Micro-Stent from the market is in patients’ best interest and is the right thing to do,” said Alcon’s chief medical officer, Stephen Lane.

“Although we are removing the product from the market now out of an abundance of caution, we intend to partner with the FDA and other regulators to explore labeling changes that would support the reintroduction of the CyPass Micro-Stent in the future.” (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)