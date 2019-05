May 8 (Reuters) - u.s. Appeals court rejects amgen appeal in patent litigation related to two novartis biosimilars — court ruling u.s. Federal circuit court of appeals upholds lower court ruling that novartis’ sandoz unit did not infringe amgen patent for filgrastim and proposed pegfilgrastim biosimilars Amgen had developed filgrastim, marketed as neupogen, and pegfilgrastim, marketed as neulasta, to treat a white blood cell deficiency known as neutropenia