Novartis says Avexis' Chief Science Officer, head of R&D no longer at company

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Wednesday that the chief science officer and top research and development executive at its Avexis unit are no longer at the company after some data from early testing of the unit’s more than $2 million gene therapy Zolgensma was manipulated.

Novartis said in a statement that Avexis Chief Scientific Officer Brian Kaspar and Senior Vice President of Research and Development Allan Kaspar have not been involved in any operations at Avexis since early May 2019.

It said it named Page Bouchard as Avexis’ senior vice president of research and chief scientific officer, effective Aug. 5.