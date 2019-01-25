Swiss drugmaker Novartis to build inventory ahead of Brexit

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said it was building inventory of medicines in the UK as part of its preparation for Britain’s looming exit from the European Union.

"It is vital that Government makes minimising disruption to the medicines supply the highest priority as it prepares for a potential hard or disorderly Brexit and ensures cooperation over medicines regulation in this event," Novartis said here in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)