Panel of EU healthcare regulator recommends approving Novartis' Zolgensma

March 27 (Reuters) - A committee of the European health regulator on Friday recommended approving Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG’s gene therapy Zolgensma for a muscle wasting disease in babies and young children.

The human medicines committee (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency have recommended bit.ly/3ajanId conditional marketing authorisation for the therapy, used for treating a rare and often fatal genetic disease called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Novartis has been under pressure since the treatment, the world’s most expensive at $2.1 million, came under scrutiny in August over a data manipulation scandal that prompted a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigation.

While final approvals are up to the European Commission, it generally takes and endorses CHMP’s recommendation within a couple of months.

Zolgensma is already approved in the United States for children aged up to two with SMA, and is infused into patients' veins.