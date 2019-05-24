Company News
May 24, 2019 / 7:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Novartis' breast cancer treatment wins FDA approval

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it approved Novartis AG’s treatment in combination with hormone therapy fulvestrant for postmenopausal women, as well as men, with a form of advanced breast cancer.

The drug, alpelisib, to be marketed with the brand name Piqray, belongs to a class of drugs known as PI3K inhibitors and is the first of its kind to be approved, the FDA said in a statement. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below