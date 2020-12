Dec 18 (Reuters) - Novartis AG said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined the approval of inclisiran, a potential treatment for adults who have elevated low-density cholesterol and are already on statins.

The FDA cannot approve the drug by the previous action date of Dec. 23 due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions, the drugmaker said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)