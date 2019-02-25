Novartis licenses rights to RNA-targeting cardio drug from Ionis

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday it is exercising its option to license rights to an investigational, RNA-targeting cardiovascular drug from Ionis Pharmaceuticals as it targets inherited factors that have defied other treatments.

“We’re excited about the novel, RNA-targeting approach that could be a gamechanger for people with elevated Lp(a),” said John Tsai, Novartis’s drug development head. “If our Phase 3 trial succeeds, we expect that TQJ230 will become the leading treatment option.”