Novartis' cancer treatment Kymriah gets Japan nod at cost of $305,800

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - A Japanese government panel approved Novartis’ cancer treatment Kymriah at a price of 33.5 million yen ($305,800) on Wednesday, marking the entry of so-called CAR-T therapy in the country.

The Swiss drugmaker aims to use the one-time personalised therapy in Japan for children and young people with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Kymriah works by removing disease fighting T-cells from individual patients, modifying them to attack cancer, and then re-infusing them back into the patients. ($1 = 109.5400 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)