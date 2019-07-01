Lonza snaps up Novartis fill-and-finish facility to expand offering

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - Lonza Group is buying a sterile fill-and-finish facility from Novartis as the Swiss drug ingredients maker boosts its offering for pharmaceuticals companies.

“The new manufacturing facility in Stein will be our first sterile drug product fill and finish facility and will work in close synergy with our existing facility in the Stuecki Park in Basel,” Lonza said in a statement that gave no financial terms for the transaction. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)