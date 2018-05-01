FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 1, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Novartis says Kymriah receives second U.S. FDA approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday it received a second approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a second form of the blood cancer drug Kymriah.

The company said it received FDA approval to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

“Today’s FDA approval of Kymriah provides another opportunity for Novartis to build on its leadership in CAR-T development,” said Liz Barrett, chief executive of Novartis Oncology.

Kymriah, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, in August won FDA approval for treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in patients up to 25 years old. (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.