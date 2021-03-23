Novartis radioligand therapy improves prostate cancer survival

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks Novartis' Institutes for Biomedical Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis’ Lu-PSMA-617 radioligand therapy helped improve survival for patients with advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer in a phase III study, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

“We intend to submit these data to regulatory authorities as soon as possible,” the group’s Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer John Tsai said in a statement.