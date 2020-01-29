Healthcare
January 29, 2020

Novartis Q4 core net income rises as Zolgensma, Cosentyx add to sales

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Novartis’s fourth-quarter core net income rose 13% in constant currencies, helped as its new Zolgensma gene therapy gained traction and five-year-old drugs Cosentyx and Entresto added to their blockbuster status.

Core net income rose to $2.99 billion while sales rose 9% to $12.4 billion. For 2020, the Swiss drugmaker expects net sales to grow in the mid-to high-single-digit percentage range, with core operating income expected to grow in the high-single to low-double-digit percentages. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

