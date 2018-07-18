Novartis says on track for 2018 growth despite Sandoz weakness

ZURICH, July 18 (Reuters) - Novartis sales and profit grew in the second quarter of 2018, the company said on Wednesday, as rising demand for the drugmaker’s Cosentyx arthritis medicine and heart failure medicine Entresto offset weakness at its Sandoz generics unit.

Core operating profit rose 7 percent to $3.541 billion, compared to the average forecast of $3.46 billion of analysts in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 5 percent in constant currencies to $13.158 billion, compared to the forecast of $12.92 billion.

The company confirmed its 2018 outlook. (Reporting by John Miller)