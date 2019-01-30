Healthcare
Novartis says Q4 operating profit rises 11 pct

ZURICH, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said fourth-quarter core operating income rose 11 percent in constant currencies, as sales of its Entresto heart failure medicine accelerated along with revenue from its psoriasis-and-arthritis blockbuster Cosentyx.

Core operating profit rose to $3.39 billion compared to the average $3.44 billion in a poll of analysts by Reuters. Sales rose to $13.3 billion, matching the average forecast of $13.3 billion in the poll. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

