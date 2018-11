ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis is preparing to split off its Sandoz generics unit, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Thursday, citing an employee representative.

“Sandoz will be split off, that is the informal information that we have gotten,” the employee representative said, the Tages-Anzeiger reported.

A Novartis spokesman called the newspaper report “speculation”, in response to an inquiry from Reuters. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Adrian Croft)