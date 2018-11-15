Novartis says 'completely committed' to Sandoz, not planning split-off

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis is “completely committed” to its $10 billion-per-year Sandoz generics business, a spokesman said on Thursday, after a newspaper reported Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan plans to split the unit off.

“We’re completely committed to the Sandoz business, and we’re looking at transforming it and making it as strong as it can be in the global generics business,” Novartis spokesman Sreejit Mohan told Reuters. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Adrian Croft)