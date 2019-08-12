Senator Grassley seeks info on Novartis's Zolgensma data issues

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has sought more information from Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG on the reasons for “intentional withholding” of data related to its $2 million gene therapy, Zolgensma, by Aug. 23.

In a letter dated Aug.9 to the drugmaker's Chief Executive Officer Vasant Narasimhan, Republican Grassley asked the company to provide all records on its internal inquiry into Zolgensma data manipulatihere(Misconduct).pdf.

The drugmaker had last week said it knew about the discrepancies in data it submitted to regulators while it sought approval of its gene therapy, but delayed notifying authorities until it has completed an internal investigation.

Novartis did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)